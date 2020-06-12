159297
Kelowna  

City of Kelowna opening splash parks next week

Splash parks ready to open

Story: 302601

The City of Kelowna is getting ready to open its splash parks in the coming weeks.

City Park waterpark and Ben Lee waterpark will open Wednesday, June 17, and Quilchena Splash Park will open Monday, June 22. 

Waterparks are the final remaining outdoor space to reopen following numerous safety-related closures across the Okanagan in mid-March to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Much like playgrounds, we ask that parents help teach their kids about safe distancing and hand hygiene before visiting these parks,” says Doug Nicholas, Sport & Event Services Manager. “While we are pleased to be able to reopen waterparks and splash parks in time for summer, it’s important to remember to avoid overcrowding to ensure these spaces can stay open.”

Users of spray parks are encouraged to sanitize their hands before and after playing and avoid the parks if they are too busy. Some amenities such as change rooms and slides will not be immediately available.

