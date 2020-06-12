Another retail cannabis store proposed for Kelowna

Photo: Google Street View

Yet another retail cannabis store is being proposed for Kelowna.

City staff on Monday will recommend the rezoning of 1990 Landsdowne Pl., located in the Reid’s Corner neighbourhood along Highway 97, to facilitate a retail cannabis store in one of the strip mall’s units.

No variances are needed to proceed with a cannabis shop, which would still be required to attain provincial approval before opening.

Meanwhile, city staff will also support a rezoning proposal that will pave the way for a two-storey medical services building just south of Kelowna General Hospital on Pandosy Street.

The site, located on the northwest corner of Pandosy and Christleton Avenue, currently features a single-family residence. The area will have to be rezoned to health services transitional to make way for the project.