Still no estimate when Highway 33 will reopen after slide

Photo: Contributed The washout on Highway 33 Thursday afternoon.

Highway 33 in Joe Rich will be closed for at least another day due to the washout.

DriveBC said Friday morning there is still no estimated time of reopening. The next update is due at 6 p.m. Photos of the site take Thursday showed plenty of work still to be done before traffic can flow.

The highway is closed between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road. A detour is in place for light traffic via KLO Rd. to McCulloch Rd. Heavy traffic must use Highway 3 to Rock Creek.

The slide came down overnight Tuesday directly underneath the more than 400 hectares of forest that was burned during the August 2017 Philpott Road fire.