Ministry says 2-3 days of repairs still to go on Hwy 33 in Joe Rich

Photo: Contributed The washout on Highway 33 Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.

It is expected Highway 33 will be closed for another 2-3 days while crews clean up after a slide in Joe Rich.

The Ministry of Transportation said repairs to the slide between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road will be dependent on the weather.

“Crews are working day and night at the site to restore highway access,” the ministry said in a statement.

While the cause of the site remains under investigation, it appears groundwater saturating the ground beneath the road resulted in the fill and road surface washing out, the province said.

Repairs will include geotextile fabric and multiple layers of rock to provide stability prior to repaving. A culvert will also be added to promote surface drainage.

In the meantime, light traffic can detour around the closure using McCulloch Road. Commercial traffic must use Highway 3 through Rock Creek.

ORIGINAL 10:25 a.m.

Highway 33 in Joe Rich will be closed for at least another day due to the washout.

DriveBC said Friday morning there is still no estimated time of reopening. The next update is due at 6 p.m. Photos of the site take Thursday showed plenty of work still to be done before traffic can flow.

The highway is closed between Three Forks Road and Philpott Road. A detour is in place for light traffic via KLO Rd. to McCulloch Rd. Heavy traffic must use Highway 3 to Rock Creek.

The slide came down overnight Tuesday directly underneath the more than 400 hectares of forest that was burned during the August 2017 Philpott Road fire.