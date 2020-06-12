Police investigating after man poops in display toilet in Kelowna

Photo: Flickr

Police are investigating after someone pooped in a public display toilet this week.

RCMP say they were called on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. by staff at business in the 2500-block of Enterprise Way in Kelowna, who complained that an unknown man had entered the store and defecated in a display toilet.

Police did not name the store, but the Home Depot is on the 2500 block of Enterprise.

“RCMP is investigating the matter, but at this time the suspect has not been identified,” Kelowna RCMP said in a brief statement.