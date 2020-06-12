159297
159298
Kelowna  

Police investigating after man poops in display toilet in Kelowna

Man poops in display toilet

- | Story: 302589

Police are investigating after someone pooped in a public display toilet this week.

RCMP say they were called on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. by staff at business in the 2500-block of Enterprise Way in Kelowna, who complained that an unknown man had entered the store and defecated in a display toilet.

Police did not name the store, but the Home Depot is on the 2500 block of Enterprise. 

“RCMP is investigating the matter, but at this time the suspect has not been identified,” Kelowna RCMP said in a brief statement. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158424
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4182518
571 Yates Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$349,900
more details
159299






153561


158293


Horrible haircuts

Galleries
These haircuts could be better…
Horrible haircuts (2)
Galleries
Proud kitty brings dad present
Must Watch
Aaron Carter rekindles romance with ex-fiancee after she suffers miscarriage
Showbiz
Aaron Carter has confirmed he's officially "back...
Horse enjoys being curry combed by owner
Must Watch
This horse is really enjoying his comb down.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158578
158535