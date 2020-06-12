Council will decide on introducing low-speed zones for e-scooters

Photo: File photo

Kelowna city council will be deciding on what the future of e-scooter and e-bike rentals will look like in the city, but regardless of their decision, city staff believe hourly pedal bike rentals won't be coming back anytime soon.

In the summer of 2018, dozens of orange and white Dropbikes littered the streets of Kelowna, but the company did not return the following the year. E-scooters were all the rage in the summer of 2019, and a handful of different companies were granted licences to rent the electric scooters on the streets of Kelowna.

In a report being presented to council next Monday, city staff says the popularity of hourly pedal bike rentals has dwindled, and a city subsidy of roughly $1 million would be needed to attract another private bike operator.

In contrast, staff say e-scooters have seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the past couple of years. While all e-scooter licence holders in Kelowna have temporarily suspended operation due to COVID-19, they're expected to be back in operation this summer.

Last November, council requested city staff study the implication of allowing e-scooters on the Waterfront Walkway, from the Bennett Bridge to the Rotary Marsh. As a result, staff are recommending council implement a low-speed zone for e-scooters across the entire Waterfront Walkway and on Bernard Street downtown, which will be closed to vehicle traffic come July. Or, council can ban e-scooters in these areas altogether.

Currently, e-scooters are only allowed on the Waterfront Walkway, the Okanagan Rail Trail and Angel Way – a multi use path between the Harvey Avenue pedestrian overpass and Spall Road. City staff says banning e-scooters on the Waterfront Walkway would cause serious challenges for users trying to move north to south across the city.

Since their implementation last summer, there have been no reported e-scooter injuries in all of Kelowna.

Additionally, city staff say reconstruction of a large portion of the walkway through City Park is planned in 2021, and the new walkway will be wide enough to accommodate higher volumes of use in the future.

The province is currently considering regulating e-scooters similarly to bikes, allowing them on roads and bike lanes. If the province proceeds with a pilot program, Kelowna city staff will bring a new amendment forward to council.