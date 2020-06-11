Central Okanagan releases draft of 20-year transport plan

Photo: Contributed

After more than two years of studies and consultation, the first draft of the Central Okanagan’s region-wide transportation plan has been released.

The plan, called “Connecting Our Region,” establishes a high-level framework for priorities over the next 20 years to prepare for future growth and help everyone get around.

“The Regional Transportation Plan will help build and maintain a healthy, thriving and connected future for the Central Okanagan,” says Rafael Villareal, Integrated Transportation Department Manager with the City of Kelowna and Administrator of the STPCO. “The plan will help create a region where more people can choose sustainable and affordable transportation options.”

The plan sets the direction for regional, local and Indigenous governments in the Central Okanagan to work together to:

Move people and goods more efficiently

Achieve fast and reliable transit

Improve local connections to regional transit

Create a safe and convenient region-wide bike and trail network

Incorporate new mobility options

Reduce future greenhouse gases

“We want to encourage the most efficient use of the existing road network,” said Villareal. “We are looking at innovative ways to improve roads, create dedicated space for transit, add more connected bike and walking routes and embrace new mobility options such as ride-hailing, bikeshare and car share.”

Examples of recommendations in the plan include expanded transit service and improved transit infrastructure and priority, 81 new kilometres of regional bicycling and trail facilities, a regional goods movement study, roadway safety and efficiency improvements, and mobility hubs in Peachland and Lake Country, among others.

“We see a future where bike and trail networks are integrated with transit, urban centres and regional destinations like hospitals, the airport and universities,” said Villareal. ”We want to set a course for a future where people can make sustainable and affordable choices such as walking, biking, e-scooters or fast, reliable transit.”

A draft of the plan is being presented to local governments in the Central Okanagan over the next several months.

The public will have an opportunity to review and provide feedback on the plans later this summer. Engagement activities will be available in a digital format to follow advice from the Provincial Medical Health Officer in regard to COVID-19.

The 145-page plan can be viewed here.