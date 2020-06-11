New shopping complex proposed for Reid's Corner

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council will get its first look next week at a multi-building shopping complex proposed for Reid’s Corner.

The 5.5-acre development at Old Vernon Road and Rutland Road North would include multiple shopping centre buildings, a carwash, drive-thru restaurant, gas station and building for service commercial/light industrial tenants such as automotive repair or warehouse sales.

The project includes a purchase agreement with the City of Kelowna that will see the developer purchase one of the four lots included in the development, 2053 Rutland Court, and a portion of the laneway that runs through the middle of the site.

The site will need to be rezoned from A1 Agriculture to C10 Service Commercial, with a bylaw text amendment to allow a wider range of tenants at the strip mall. An OCP amendment is also required.

Planning staff have recommended city council support the project.

“The proposed development is appropriately located in an area characterized by light industrial and service commercial businesses,” planning staff said in a report.

Council will discuss the development Monday.