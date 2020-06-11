159297
Police briefly surround apartment on Leon Avenue

Guns drawn on Leon Ave.

UPDATE 3:15 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet, "we responded to a person in medical distress who reportedly had a weapon."

RCMP arrived in the 900 block of Leon Ave at 1:30 p.m. and after about an hour and what appeared to be an extensive search including multiple officers with weapons drawn and the RCMP K-9 unit police say, "the person has been located and the matter is now resolved."

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP briefly surrounded an apartment building on the 900 block of Leon Avenue Thursday afternoon. 

But almost as quickly as they arrived, officers started to clear the scene. 

Police have not been available for comment yet.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available. 

ORIGINAL 2:05 p.m.

Castanet has received a tip from a resident in Prato Square in the 900 block of Leon Ave. that police officers are swarming her building and the area around it with weapons drawn.

"They are telling residents to stay inside," says the caller who does not want to be identified.

