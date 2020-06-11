PETA asks PetSmart to stop selling animals after hamster deaths

Photo: Contributed Labute says he purchased the hamsters from PetSmart, and the box can be seen in this screenshot from one of his videos.

Fresh calls are being made for pet stores to stop selling live animals, following the arrest of 20-year-old Kelowna resident Leighton Labute who allegedly filmed himself drowning and killing hamsters.

The hamsters were purchased from a PetSmart store, says Labute in one of his videos.

Now, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is asking the chain store to immediately implement screening measures, or stop selling live animals entirely.

In a letter sent to PetSmart president and CEO J.K. Symancyk on Thursday morning, PETA assistant manager of investigations Colin Henstock urged PetSmart to act quickly to prevent similar incidents from happening.

"Your attention is urgently requested. A British Columbia man has been charged with three counts of killing or injuring an animal and three counts of causing unnecessary pain or suffering to an animal, after torturing hamsters and distributing images of the abuse online.

"We ask that PetSmart please honestly assess its practices and consider that the animals you sell remain completely vulnerable to the whims of anyone who has a few dollars to buy them. Given your company's claim to "love pets"[1] and your personal goal of "be[ing] the trusted partner to pets and pet parents,"[2] we would like to know that you are taking immediate, concrete action to ensure that such a horrific incident will never recur if you can help it.

"Will you immediately implement screening measures to at least attempt to prevent individuals who seek to harm animals from purchasing them and to ensure that buyers are capable of and committed to providing them with appropriate care? Better by far, given that thorough, adequate screening of customers is likely impossible for the volume of animals you sell, will you please stop selling them and instead focus on selling supplies to caring guardians who have adopted animals from qualified and appropriately staffed shelters?"

Henstock confirmed PETA has not yet received a response from PetSmart.