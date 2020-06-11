Full driver doors coming to Kelowna buses to protect operators

Photo: CTV News

Buses in Kelowna will soon be equipped with full driver doors designed to protect the health and safety of BC Transit operators.

Retrofits on the first four buses in the Kelowna Regional Transit System will be underway shortly, and eventually 633 buses in total will be fitted with full driver doors across the province over the coming months.

Door installations began in early May in Abbotsford and Chilliwack, and although the wheels were in motion to start on Kelowna's buses, the process was significantly sped up by COVID-19.

BC Transit is working with AROW Global Corporation and Kodiak Mobile Video Installations to install the doors, and say passengers in Kelowna should anticipate no changes to service levels while the process is taking place.

The full driver door is a movable barrier placed to the right of the driver's seat near the fare box, which replaces the current vinyl panels installed as protective barriers in response to the pandemic.

It includes transparent laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and a metal base, and the windows can be adjusted to suit the driver's line of sight and seating position.

All new future buses will have the full driver door pre-installed.

For more information, visit the BC Transit website.