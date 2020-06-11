Central Okanagan Public Schools speaks out on Pride Month, BLM

Photo: Contributed

Central Okanagan Public Schools is speaking out on Pride Month and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The district is reminding communities that June is still a time to celebrate diverse sexual orientations and genders, despite the usual events not taking place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our school district is committed to a safe and positive learning environment for all students and staff," says chairperson for the Board of Education Moyra Baxter. "We always celebrate the diverse people and perspectives that help us learn, but Pride Month is a good time to remind ourselves that each individual in our community deserves to feel welcome, accepted, and safe."

Central Okanagan Public Schools is committed to a 'safe, positive, and inclusive learning and working environment for all students and employees, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.'

The district says it continuously aims to prevent discrimination through increased awareness.

"As educators, we know that the best way to fight discrimination is by increasing empathy through knowledge," says superintendent of Schools Kevin Kaardal. "Just like adults, children often fear what they do not understand. We have a responsibility to help learners understand the lives of others so that everyone can feel safe at school and ready to learn."

Student diversity clubs, alliance clubs and community volunteers are all acknowledged for their courage and contributions. Central Okanagan Public Schools are safe and welcoming thanks to the staff and students who celebrate Pride Month and the LGBT2Q+ community year-round.

Central Okanagan Public Schools acknowledges that the Black Lives Matter demonstrations increase awareness of systemic racism and issues that are impacting students and community members. They also acknowledge that schools play a historic role in systemic racism and that it is the responsibility of schools to build empathy and teach anti-racism.

Protests across the United States are a result of centuries of oppression and violence. Similar protests and rallies taking place in Canada show both solidarity with these neighbours as well as show a response to the systemic racism in the country. This includes the oppression of black people, Indigenous people and people of colour. (BIPOC)

"As an educational institution, we know now is the time to listen to BIPOC and other marginalized people, hear their truth, and learn together. June is Pride Month, a time when our district celebrates inclusion and acceptance for people of all gender identities and sexual orientations. The protests that coincide with this month remind us that the first Pride events in the U.S. were riots because of police brutality and discriminatory institutions," reads the release.

"As a public institution, we have a responsibility to oppose discrimination. This responsibility is why our schools teach young people to be critical thinkers and community contributors. It is why we strive to build better understanding of, and foster learning for, Indigenous ways of knowing. It is why we work to welcome immigrants to our schools and communities. It is only through knowledge, anti-racist education, and empathy that we can dismantle oppressive systems. Our children must see us demonstrate the courage to face our wrongs and learn to do better."