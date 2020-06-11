159297
Hwy 33 to stay closed through until Friday, at least

Highway 33 closed all night

UPDATE: 5:35 p.m.

Highway 33 east of Kelowna remains closed Thursday night, after a washout caused the road to collapse Tuesday night. 

The highway has remained closed in both directions since then, and it's still unclear how long the closure will remain in place. The closure is from Philpott to Three Forks roads. 

For non-commercial truck traffic, a gravel road detour is available along McCulloch Road, which runs just south of Highway 33 and connects back with the highway south of the Big White Road turnoff. 

DriveBC will provide its next update on the status of the closure Friday morning. 

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Highway 33 remains closed in both directions in Joe Rich due to a washout. 

The highway is closed between Three Forks Rd. and Philpott Rd. south of Kelowna. DriveBC said Thursday morning there is no estimated time of reopening, with the next update due at 6 p.m.

There is a detour in place for light traffic only via KLO Rd to McCulloch Rd to Hwy 33. The gravel detour is for vehicle less than 14,600 kilograms. Heavy traffic must use Highway 3 through Rock Creek.

The slide comes directly underneath the more than 400 hectares of forest that was burned during the August 2017 Phillpott Road fire. Large parts of that burn area have been cleared in the years since, and some Joe Rich residents have expressed concerns about stability in the area, and the capacity of the land to now manage large rain events.

