159297
Kelowna  

Hwy 33 to stay closed most of Thursday, at least

Hwy 33 remains closed

- | Story: 302493

Highway 33 remains closed in both directions in Joe Rich due to a washout. 

The highway is closed between Three Forks Rd. and Philpott Rd. south of Kelowna. DriveBC said Thursday morning there is no estimated time of reopening, with the next update due at 6 p.m.

There is a detour in place for light traffic only via KLO Rd to McCulloch Rd to Hwy 33. The gravel detour is for vehicle less than 14,600 kilograms. Heavy traffic must use Highway 3 through Rock Creek.

The slide comes directly underneath the more than 400 hectares of forest that was burned during the August 2017 Phillpott Road fire. Large parts of that burn area have been cleared in the years since, and some Joe Rich residents have expressed concerns about stability in the area, and the capacity of the land to now manage large rain events.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4170371
24 Finch Crescent
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$587,000
more details


158293




153561


158293


Bombatiel

Must Watch
Bombs away!
Look twice
Galleries
These photos need a second glance.
Look twice (2)
Galleries
Offset votes for the first time in U.S. elections
Showbiz
Offset voted for the first time ever during Georgia's...
Bird learns how life works
Must Watch
The betrayal.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150487
158535