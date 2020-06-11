Hwy 33 to stay closed most of Thursday, at least

Photo: Contributed

Highway 33 remains closed in both directions in Joe Rich due to a washout.

The highway is closed between Three Forks Rd. and Philpott Rd. south of Kelowna. DriveBC said Thursday morning there is no estimated time of reopening, with the next update due at 6 p.m.

There is a detour in place for light traffic only via KLO Rd to McCulloch Rd to Hwy 33. The gravel detour is for vehicle less than 14,600 kilograms. Heavy traffic must use Highway 3 through Rock Creek.

The slide comes directly underneath the more than 400 hectares of forest that was burned during the August 2017 Phillpott Road fire. Large parts of that burn area have been cleared in the years since, and some Joe Rich residents have expressed concerns about stability in the area, and the capacity of the land to now manage large rain events.