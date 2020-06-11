Kelowna RCMP Target Team seizes illicit drugs, money, property

Photo: Colin Dacre

Illicit drugs, money and property have been seized by the Kelowna RCMP Target Team following the execution of a search warrant related to suspected drug trafficking.

On Wednesday, June. 3, officers searched the property located in the 1000-block of KLO Road, and took one individual into custody who was later released.

“In May of this year, Target Team officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving various vehicles,” says Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

“The investigation led to a warrant at this residence. During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including Fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. An amount of cash, and two vehicles, included a luxury car, were also seized.”

The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To provide information anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.