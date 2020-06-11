159297
157420
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP Target Team seizes illicit drugs, money, property

Illicit drugs, money seized

- | Story: 302489

Illicit drugs, money and property have been seized by the Kelowna RCMP Target Team following the execution of a search warrant related to suspected drug trafficking. 

On Wednesday, June. 3, officers searched the property located in the 1000-block of KLO Road, and took one individual into custody who was later released. 

“In May of this year, Target Team officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving various vehicles,” says Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

“The investigation led to a warrant at this residence. During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including Fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine. An amount of cash, and two vehicles, included a luxury car, were also seized.”

The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To provide information anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.  

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4170371
24 Finch Crescent
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$587,000
more details
157444


158253




153561


153450


Bombatiel

Must Watch
Bombs away!
Look twice
Galleries
These photos need a second glance.
Look twice (2)
Galleries
Offset votes for the first time in U.S. elections
Showbiz
Offset voted for the first time ever during Georgia's...
Bird learns how life works
Must Watch
The betrayal.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150487