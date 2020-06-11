Severe thunderstorm watch in effect Central and South Okanagan

Photo: Jo Neu

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Central Okanagan and South Okanagan.

Environment Canada is warning of dangerous thunderstorms that might produce strong gusts of wind, large hail and torrential rain.

"Severe thunderstorms may develop south of the international border this afternoon and could move northward across the border late this afternoon or early this evening."

Heavy downpours may result in flash flooding and water pooling on roadways, Environment Canada warns.

The watch is also in place in the Boundary and Kootenays.