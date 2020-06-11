159297
Kelowna  

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect Central and South Okanagan

Severe thunderstorm watch

- | Story: 302486

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Central Okanagan and South Okanagan.

Environment Canada is warning of dangerous thunderstorms that might produce strong gusts of wind, large hail and torrential rain.

"Severe thunderstorms may develop south of the international border this afternoon and could move northward across the border late this afternoon or early this evening."

Heavy downpours may result in flash flooding and water pooling on roadways, Environment Canada warns.

The watch is also in place in the Boundary and Kootenays.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4165626
18 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$939,900
more details
159195


158654




153561




Look twice

Galleries
These photos need a second glance.
Look twice (2)
Galleries
Offset votes for the first time in U.S. elections
Showbiz
Offset voted for the first time ever during Georgia's...
Bird learns how life works
Must Watch
The betrayal.
Kitty “sneaks” up on owner
Must Watch
Every time the owner of this adorable kitten hid behind the...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158578
158535