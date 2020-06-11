159297
Kelowna  

Spectacular sunset lights up BC Interior

Gallery: your sunset photos

Castanet readers have sent in numerous photos of the beautiful sunset that took place across the Thompson-Okanagan Wednesday night

Brenda Hauser's photo not only captured the sunset, but also a rainbow in West Kelowna. 

Do you have any snaps of the beautiful sky? Send in your shots at [email protected] 

