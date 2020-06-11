Semi collides with pedestrian on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE 8:22 a.m.

Highway 97 between Richter and Ellis St is now clear and traffic has returned to normal.

ORIGINAL 7:50 a.m.

A semi has reportedly struck a pedestrian on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna this morning.

Unconfirmed reports are that a northbound tractor-trailer hit a pedestrian between Ellis and Richter streets about 6:45 a.m.

An eyewitness tells Castanet: "I was driving one vehicle behind the semi, going 50-60 km/h with the flow of traffic, and the semi all of a sudden swerved to the left into the left lane, and then I just see a body flying in the air off to the right of the semi and land face down in the middle of the right lane."

The eyewitness says people stopped and came to the person's aid, but "they were face down and not moving from what I could tell.

Traffic is reportedly backed up heavily in the area.

First responders are on the scene.

More details to come.

Send your photos to [email protected]