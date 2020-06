Photo: Google Maps

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Glenmore Rd and John Hindle Drive at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Police, multiple ambulances and fire trucks attended the scene, where a person was still stuck inside one of the vehicles.

Firefighters quickly popped opened the door upon arrival to get the person to safety.

Castanet understands a light standard was sheared off in the crash and wires are exposed.

Police are redirecting any traffic heading south on Glenmore.