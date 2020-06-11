Amateur photographer loves shooting wildlife pictures

One look at Castanet's 'Your Photos' section and it's obvious the Thompson-Okanagan is full of talented photographers and abundant wildlife.

Occasionally we get a photo that makes us go "wow."

Ken Starnes of Kelowna recently sent us a series of photos from a trip he and his wife took in northern B.C.

One of the photos shows a bear in the river fishing for a salmon. Even though professional photographers can wait hours, days and even weeks for a shot like that, Starnes says, "I just got lucky."

The photo was taken near Stewart B.C. and even though Starnes says he's not a professional photographer, "I'm 78, it's my hobby," he feels like he nailed that photograph.

"You gotta be ready, an opportunity comes and then it's gone."

Starnes says he and his wife are looking around for an RV right now for their next adventure, "we'd like to take another tour around the province." He says he loves getting out looking for adventures and great pictures.

The key to taking a great photo, according to Starnes is always being ready and having the right gear, "I use a mirrorless camera and a 24-105mm lens because you don't have time to be changing lenses all the time."