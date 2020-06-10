No injuries after SUV plunges into ravine in Kelowna

The occupants of an SUV avoided injury Tuesday night after plunging into a deep ravine off Kelowna’s Teasdale Road.

“(The) driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a turn last night and went off the road into the ravine. No injuries. Arrangements are being made to remove the vehicle,” according to Kelowna RCMP.

The fact the occupants of the SUV avoided injury comes as a surprise to residents of the area, who reported the crashed vehicle to Castanet.

“There appears to be police tape where they went off, but I'm not even sure how they would have gotten up the hill. It's quite steep down there,” a resident said.