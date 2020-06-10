159297
Kelowna  

Health-care workers honoured in KGH Foundation video

Meet the humans of KGH

- | Story: 302426

In the lead up to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation's annual Day of Giving, and in support of its staff, the foundation has released a video featuring a powerful message to the community.

The three-minute video shines a spotlight on frontline health-care workers who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic as they share their experience behind the mask. 

The video has been released as part of the 'We See You' campaign, which also includes a collective of stories entitled Humans of KGH captured in early May by local photographer Darren Hull. 

"COVID-19 has brought about unprecedented challenges, and no one has been more affected than our health-care staff," reads the website. "These courageous individuals are truly the unseen, unsung heroes of our time. Injury, disease and medical emergencies do not yield for a pandemic, and neither do our caregivers."

The KGH Foundation's Day of Giving takes place on June 18. 

All donations made between now and June 18 will have double the impact, courtesy of an anonymous donor who is matching dollar for dollar, up to a total of $100,000. 

For more information or to donate, visit the website

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4174806
3019 Ensign Lane
7 bedrooms 4 baths
$850,000
more details


158253




153561


158543


Disney memes

Galleries
Disney memes to make your afternoon better.
Disney memes (2)
Galleries
Skating is better when propelled by a leaf blower
Must Watch
Genius, this boy has a need for speed.  
William Shatner rethinking doubts about alien life
Showbiz
Star Trek legend William Shatner is rethinking his previous...
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall
Must Watch
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall during sword fight with dad.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156304