Health-care workers honoured in KGH Foundation video

In the lead up to the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation's annual Day of Giving, and in support of its staff, the foundation has released a video featuring a powerful message to the community.

The three-minute video shines a spotlight on frontline health-care workers who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic as they share their experience behind the mask.

The video has been released as part of the 'We See You' campaign, which also includes a collective of stories entitled Humans of KGH captured in early May by local photographer Darren Hull.

"COVID-19 has brought about unprecedented challenges, and no one has been more affected than our health-care staff," reads the website. "These courageous individuals are truly the unseen, unsung heroes of our time. Injury, disease and medical emergencies do not yield for a pandemic, and neither do our caregivers."

The KGH Foundation's Day of Giving takes place on June 18.

All donations made between now and June 18 will have double the impact, courtesy of an anonymous donor who is matching dollar for dollar, up to a total of $100,000.

For more information or to donate, visit the website.