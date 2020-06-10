159297
Kelowna  

Interior Health says COVID-19 test instrument needs maintenance

COVID-19 tests not delayed

A Kelowna woman concerned that she may have coronavirus tells Castanet that she went to the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre Wednesday for testing, but was told the machine used to test for COVID-19 was not functioning and that her results may be delayed.

The testing machine referred to as a PCR instrument is located at Kelowna General Hospital and will be undergoing maintenance for the next 24 hours, but should be back in service by Thursday according to Interior Health.

Interior Health Communications, Susan Duncan tells Castanet, "even though the machine isn't functioning it shouldn't impact how quickly the test results are turned around."

Interior Health says while the testing machine is currently out of service, results should still be expected back within 24-48 hours.

"We would like to remind anyone who has respiratory symptoms due to an unknown respiratory infection that they must self-isolate, regardless of their test results, until they are no longer experiencing symptoms," IH said.

The BC Centre for Disease Control's website says testing times vary depending on testing location. Patients who test positive will be contacted by Public Health and can get their negative results by phone, text or online.

According to the BCCDC website anyone who feels like they may have symptoms, "will need to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days so you do not potentially spread the disease to others."

