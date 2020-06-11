The RDCO gradually reintroduces some of its in-person activities

As the province starts to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional District of Central Okanagan Parks Visitor Services is gradually reintroducing some of their in-person programming.

Residents are welcome to join in on a few interpretive programs such as the Wild Walks, which requires registration, with a maximum of eight participants to ensure social distancing.

"Wild Walks usually takes us to different parks throughout the year but because of COVID, we want to make sure as many people as possible get to get out and hike but do so safely," says Isabella Hodson, supervisor of Community Relations and Visitor Services.

"We're staying within provincial guidelines and if people choose to wear a mask, they don't have to but they're welcome to."

Participants get to enjoy a hike with a smaller group while appreciating the nature and learning about park history.

"It'll be a really nice hike with a more intimate feel cause theres fewer people but that makes it quite magical," says Hodson.

In addition to Wild Walks, there are a number of other programs being offered throughout the month of June such as Wild Water Critters, Butterfly Bioblitz and Birding 101. The RDCO Instagram Live programs are also continuing for those who are staying home.

"We would love to meet all of the residents of the Central Okanagan. We have such a huge variety of people here and we just want everyone to come, we want to see new faces, we want you to feel safe and comfortable and come explore the park with us," says Hodson.

To register for the Wild Walks program or to learn about the other Regional District of Central Okanagan programs click here.