Kelowna  

COVID forces Kelowna's Waterfront Cafe to close permanently

Waterfront Cafe shuts doors

Six weeks ago, Waterfront Cafe and Catering wrote on its Instagram feed that it hoped everyone was safe and that it couldn’t wait to starting serving people soon.

On Tuesday, the Kelowna eatery announced that it wouldn’t be reopening and is closing for good, becoming another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to take this time to thank our amazing community for your support over the past few years,” the restaurant’s Instagram post read. “Having been closed since March 30, we are sad to announce that Waterfront Cafe will not be re-opening. Thank you all for the memories. It was a pleasure to have been a part of your daily lives.”

The Abbott Street restaurant, led by chef Mark Filatow, had become a popular brunch destination in the city after opening in late 2017. It closed for a week last year to do renovations that expanded its offerings.

Waterfront remained open for takeout service during the first two weeks of the pandemic, but it closed its doors on March 30.

