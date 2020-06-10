City announces lease of former RCMP detachment site

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has released conceptual plans for a new cultural space downtown.

RISE Developments has been selected to lease a portion of the property of 350 Doyle Avenue, the former RCMP site, the municipality said Wednesday.

“At this stage, we are pleased to release conceptual images to show how this space delivers on the overall vision of the area,” said Graham Hood, Strategic Land Development Manager.

“Moving forward with RISE on this site supports the momentum of the Cultural District and fills the need for more housing options downtown, in addition to delivering new spaces and amenities to benefit the entire community.”

The 99-year, $7-million lease agreement will see RISE provide a 6,000-square-foot cultural space within the development, construct a new civic plaza and extend the Artwalk to Doyle Avenue. In all, the city says $4.3-million will be invested in public space. At the conclusion of the lease, the land to revert to city ownership.

“We are very excited to work with the City in delivering on the objectives they have established for this site,” said Greg Appelt, president of Kelowna-based RISE Developments.

“The property has a unique connection to the Cultural District and RISE is thrilled to be selected to move forward with our proposal, which includes exceptional public spaces and adding a significant number of modern rental suites to the heart of downtown.”

Details about the planned accompanying residential development were not released, but the city has said it will allow up to 13-storeys.

It is expected the developer will start with the public development permit process as early as September.