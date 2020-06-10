159139
Kelowna  

City announces lease of former RCMP detachment site

Next steps for cultural hub

- | Story: 302381

The City of Kelowna has released conceptual plans for a new cultural space downtown. 

RISE Developments has been selected to lease a portion of the property of 350 Doyle Avenue, the former RCMP site, the municipality said Wednesday.

“At this stage, we are pleased to release conceptual images to show how this space delivers on the overall vision of the area,” said Graham Hood, Strategic Land Development Manager. 

“Moving forward with RISE on this site supports the momentum of the Cultural District and fills the need for more housing options downtown, in addition to delivering new spaces and amenities to benefit the entire community.”

The 99-year, $7-million lease agreement will see RISE provide a 6,000-square-foot cultural space within the development, construct a new civic plaza and extend the Artwalk to Doyle Avenue. In all, the city says $4.3-million will be invested in public space. At the conclusion of the lease, the land to revert to city ownership. 

“We are very excited to work with the City in delivering on the objectives they have established for this site,” said Greg Appelt, president of Kelowna-based RISE Developments.

“The property has a unique connection to the Cultural District and RISE is thrilled to be selected to move forward with our proposal, which includes exceptional public spaces and adding a significant number of modern rental suites to the heart of downtown.”

Details about the planned accompanying residential development were not released, but the city has said it will allow up to 13-storeys.

It is expected the developer will start with the public development permit process as early as September.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4129168
102-575 Doyle Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$335,000
more details
151857




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Viola - Bonded With Cello
Viola - Bonded With Cello Kelowna SPCA >


153561


158401


Dramatic toddler pretends to fall

Must Watch
Dramatic toddler pretends to fall during sword fight with dad.
Weird Wednesday- June 10, 2020
Galleries
A compilation of very weird things…
Weird Wednesday- June 10, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Legend has faced ‘intense challenges’ with wife Chrissy Teigen in lockdown
Showbiz
John Legend has found co-parenting his kids with wife Chrissy...
Kitty drops toy then complains about it
Must Watch
Caesar wants to play but he drops his toy now he complains about...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158624