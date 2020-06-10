Mudslide closes Highway 33 in Joe Rich, east of Kelowna

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 6:30 a.m.

Residents of Joe Rich report a mudslide has completely closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

What was initially reported as a tree down near Philpott Road Tuesday night is now listed as mud and debris across the road between Philpott and Three Forks Road, according to DriveBC.

No detour is available.

Residents of the area report no traffic is getting past the Mission Creek bridge.

UPDATE: 9:52 p.m.

DriveBC has stated the westbound lane of Highway 33 is blocked by mud and debris. Single lane alternating traffic will continue until the tree and debris are cleared.

ORIGINAL: 8:46 p.m.

A fallen tree is down across the power lines on Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

The tree fell near Philpott Road shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, and the highway is down to single lane alternating traffic.

Fire crews are on scene, but no bucket truck has been called to remove the tree.

FortisBC is currently showing no power outages in the area.