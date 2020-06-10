Highway 33 slides away in Joe Rich, closed in both directions

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

Following a large washout on Highway 33 east of Philpott Road, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation is recommending travellers detour along the gravel McCulloch Road, which runs south of the highway.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at about 8 p.m., when the south slope of the highway gave way leading to the collapse of the eastbound lane of traffic, just east of Philpott Road.

As a result, the highway was closed in both directions between Philpott and Three Forks roads. While highway crews are working to repair the road Wednesday, DriveBC has not yet provided an estimate of when the the repairs are expected to be completed.

Instead, the Ministry of Transportation took to social media Wednesday afternoon, recommending "light traffic" use the 25 kilometres gravel road detour.

The gravel road can be accessed from Kelowna just east of Gallagher's Canyon Golf Course, and reconnects with Highway 33 south of the Big White Road turnoff.

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

Highway crews are hard at work repairing a section of Highway 33 that was washed out by a mudslide Tuesday evening.

The instability was first noticed when a tree was knocked down across the road, just east of Philpott Road, at about 8 p.m., but the ground underneath the pavement soon gave way, causing the entire eastbound lane to collapse.

The highway was closed in both directions, at Philpott Road coming from Kelowna and at Three Forks road coming from the east. DriveBC has no estimate when the road will reopen.

Crews are now using an excavator to pull back more of the pavement, and large boulders are being trucked into the area to fill the washout.

The slide comes directly underneath the more than 400 hectares of forest that was burned during the August 2017 Phillpott Road fire. Large parts of that burn area have been cleared in the years since, and some Joe Rich residents have expressed concerns about stability in the area, and the capacity of the land to now manage large rain events.

The region saw a number of washouts that closed several roads during the spring that followed the large fire, and a slide at the Highway 33 hairpin turn that year took several weeks to repair.

Castanet will update this story when more information about the reopening of the highway is known.

UPDATE: 9:25 a.m.

It is expected Highway 33 in Joe Rich between Three Forks Rd. and Philpott Rd. will be closed for most of Wednesday.

DriveBC is now reporting it will provide its next update on the closure at 6 p.m.

Photos submitted to Castanet show a large part of the roadway has slid away.

UPDATE: 6:30 a.m.

Residents of Joe Rich report a mudslide has completely closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

What was initially reported as a tree down near Philpott Road Tuesday night is now listed as mud and debris across the road between Philpott and Three Forks Road, according to DriveBC.

No detour is available.

Residents of the area report no traffic is getting past the Mission Creek bridge.

Send your photos to [email protected]

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:52 p.m.

DriveBC has stated the westbound lane of Highway 33 is blocked by mud and debris. Single lane alternating traffic will continue until the tree and debris are cleared.

ORIGINAL: 8:46 p.m.

A fallen tree is down across the power lines on Highway 33 east of Kelowna.

The tree fell near Philpott Road shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, and the highway is down to single lane alternating traffic.

Fire crews are on scene, but no bucket truck has been called to remove the tree.

FortisBC is currently showing no power outages in the area.