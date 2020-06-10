159139
Kelowna  

Darryl Reuter makes pledge to shave half of his beard for charity

Shaving 1/2 beard for charity

Kelowna resident Darryl Reuter has promised to shave just half of his quarantine beard after raising funds for the KGH Foundation's Day of Giving.

For the past fifteen years, Reuter has been involved with the community, helping organizations in need. He usually will add a fun twist, like when he tattooed a fire-breathing unicorn on himself after raising over $10,000 for Motionball in 2019. 

After he and his business partner Dave Kotler donated $7,000 and two tablets to Kelowna General Hospital last Wednesday, Reuter challenged other realtors around town to get involved – including Crista MacDermott, who donated $1,000 just to see Reuter shave off his beard. 

"Darryl has long been growing the worst-kept beard I've seen for some time... and I wanted it GONE," said MacDermott. 

Reuter says he agreed because he knew he could just grow it back. 

But over the weekend, their colleagues at Royal LePage Kelowna Lora+Christy Real Estate Team wanted to take it up a step. They matched the $1,000 donation, and now Reuter will only shave half of his beard. If he keeps it until Canada Day, they will donate another $250.

He agreed, despite the looks he's inevitably going to receive for having a half a beard from one ear to the middle of his chin.

They planned on shaving it on Jun. 18 to allow others to get involved, which they saw an outpouring of donations from other realtors, law firms and contractors jumping in to support. 

"It's up to five or six grand now and the KGH Foundation has a benefactor that's matching all donations, I think any KGH donation ... It's going to end up going quite a long way," adds Reuter. 

Reuter says he understands it's a tough time to ask people for donations, but it is the time they really need it. 

The half-beard shave will take place at 9 a.m. on Jun. 18 in front of Burke Hair Lounge in downtown Kelowna. 

"If anyone else would love to see the half-shaven man in person and support him keeping it that way for 14 days, we welcome the further support," said MacDermott. 

To donate, contact either Darryl Reuter or Crista MacDermott on Facebook. 

158529
158310




157117


153561


156223


