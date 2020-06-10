Young Kelowna girl falls from tree, severely damages her spine

Photo: Carla Irving Ainsley Wood and her family.

A 14-year-old Kelowna girl was busy doing what kids do, playing with friends and climbing trees when she was involved in a tragic accident.

Ainsley Wood, a student at École Dr. Knox Middle School is described as a talented and smart young lady who enjoys playing field hockey and volleyball.

Ainsley fell from a tree last week and suffered a serious spinal cord injury. After being flown to Vancouver General Hospital, a team of specialists determined that the fall had damaged her C5 and C6, severely damaging her spine.

Her C5 was removed during surgery in an effort to relieve pressure on her spine and repair her C6. Her family is now faced with the unknown, as it is too early to tell her prognosis. She has also suffered a chest infection and her medical team has implemented a tracheotomy to support her breathing.

Ainsley currently has no feeling below her chest and her movements are limited to her shoulders and biceps, with signs of movement showing in her wrists.

Ainsley's parents Sarah and Ryan Wood are hopeful that Ainsley will regain more movements in the coming months. For the time being, she is staying in the ICU at Vancouver General Hospital and it is anticipated she will be there for the next six-to-eight weeks.

Once she is strong enough to leave the hospital, Ainsley will be on her way to Vancouver's GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre.

The Woods will be in Vancouver for the months ahead and a GoFundMe campaign has been set up by family friend Chris Pinkerton to allow the family to be with Ainsley throughout her journey. The funds will help with expenses such as the apartment that the family has recently rented in Vancouver.