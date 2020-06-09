159139
Kelowna startup receives $300,000 grant for COVID-19 test

A Kelowna-based start-up has received $300,000 in funding to produce a saliva-based COVID-19 test that could detect the virus in just 10 minutes. 

Metabolic Insights Inc., a Canadian company that analyses saliva and other body fluids for the presence of peptides (short strings of amino acids), announced it received the grant via the Industrial Research Assistance Program of the National Research Council, through the Innovative Solutions Canada Challenge Program.

The company plans to use the funding to re-purpose its existing salivary insulin technology to detect the COVID-19 virus in saliva.

Currently, testing for the presence of the virus is performed in a centralized laboratory setting, meaning patients in rural areas where healthcare is not readily accessible must wait for their sample to reach a centralized healthcare facility for testing.

It is also an unpleasant experience for the patient, who is required to undergo a nasal swabbing procedure - a time-consuming process that generally does not allow for results to be communicated to the patient for 24 hours or more. 

A saliva-based test would be faster and less intrusive, ideal for testing passengers before flying, testing in rural populations and testing for admission into sporting or cultural venues for large events. 

It would allow for a more efficient return to normal life, says Metabolic Insights CEO David Turner. 

"We built our technology platform to allow for the testing of a variety of proteins through a simple saliva test. This grant will accelerate the demonstration of the ability to test initially for COVID-19 and for a variety of infectious diseases.

"We hope to dramatically shift how testing and monitoring for this and other clinically impactful proteins can occur in the future. Our goal is to be able to detect the COVID-19 virus though a small saliva sample in under 10 minutes."

