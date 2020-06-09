Kelowna International Airport slowly coming back to life

Photo: YLW

The Kelowna International Airport says the facility will be looking somewhat different to passengers as the airport tries to rebound amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport director Sam Samaddar said much like the entire tourism and travel industry, YLW was hit hard by the coronavirus.

"In April and May, our passenger numbers dropped by 96 per cent, and while we expect it will take several years for YLW and other airports across Canada to recover, we’re getting ready now so we can welcome travellers back when the time comes," said Samaddar in a news release Tuesday.

YLW remains open and currently operating limited domestic travel, but airlines are starting to resume service this month and July. Central Mountain Air, Flair Airlines and Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume operations from YLW to Victoria, Prince George, Calgary and Edmonton.

Air Canada is currently operating flights to Vancouver twice per day.

Central Mountain Air will resume operations on July 6 with flights to Prince George three times per week.

Flair Airlines has recently announced it will resume operations on July 16 with flights to Calgary and Edmonton.

Pacific Coastal Airlines resumed service June 1 with flights to Cranbrook and Victoria three times per week. Additional service to Victoria is expected to begin on June 28 to connect YLW to Victoria six times per week.

WestJet is currently operating two flights per day to Calgary and Vancouver.

Ebus resumed bus service in B.C. beginning on June 4. The Ebus kiosk has now re-opened inside the Terminal. Currently, bus service has scheduled stops at YLW four times per week.

"As provinces slowly start to reopen, we hope to see additional destinations and increased frequency on these routes as airlines adjust their networks and schedules," adds Samaddar.

YLW says they'll be following the federal government's new requirements for air travellers in an effort to limit the spread of the virus requires all travellers to wear a mask and be checked for symptoms before boarding. Anyone returning to B.C. from outside Canada will be required to submit a self-isolation plan for approval prior to arriving in Canada.

"We are working diligently to keep masks, hand sanitizer and wipes in stock for travellers who wish to purchase these items in the terminal," Samaddar said.

Long-term parking is currently unavailable however, the short-term parking lot remains open with long-term parking rates applied.

The airport says it has also enhanced cleaning, installed plexiglass barriers, added sanitizer stations, installed physical distancing floor decals, reconfigured seating and created one-way traffic areas in the terminal.