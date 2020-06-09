Kelowna Art Gallery's Art Adventure day camps return

Photo: Kelowna Art Gallery

Children's Art Adventures day camps are back for the summer at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

The summer camps are available in two options. An at-home option for children ages six-to-10, running from July 6 to July 31 and a half-day camp option running at the gallery for children three-to-12, from August 4 to August 28.

In both options, children can look forward to drawing, painting, printmaking, mixed media and sculpture activities inspired by current exhibitions at the gallery. At home camps will be provided with self guided activities with extra remote support with a digital show to finish off the week.

Two local university students will be leading the camps including Senam Tsikata, a Bachelor of Arts student at UBC Okanagan and Abigail Wiens, a UBC Okanagan student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree with a minor in visual art.

“I am very excited to work with the Kelowna Art Gallery this summer and bring the beauty of arts to kids of all ages," says Tsikata. "I can’t wait to teach them to express themselves with a variety of art techniques.”



Wiens adds, “I am happy to be back for Art Adventures once again this summer, and to bring the wonder of art to the kids in our community. Even though this year looks different from the last, art is what brings people together, and I am thrilled to be able to teach kids about art and creativity.”

Camp class sizes are limited due to COVID-19 however the smaller class sizes will allow for individual instruction for all participants. The in-person camps adhere to all provincial health guidelines with a limit of eight participants to ensure social distancing protocols are followed.

“Our camps provide a fun and engaging opportunity for children to learn about and create art,” says the gallery’s education coordinator Ryan Trafananko, who oversees the camps. “This summer is especially unique and we have worked hard to create exciting programs that continue to encourage creativity and imagination.”

Costs for a week of the stay at home camps is $100 or $80 for members. Costs for a week of the half day in-person camps are $120 or $96 for members.

For more information or to register click here.