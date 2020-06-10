159139
Have your customer service expectations changed amid COVID-19?

Capacity limits, lineups, personal protective gear and numerous other protocols are all part of the new standards for businesses as they start to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But have any of these things changed your customer service expectations?

A new study from Ipsos reveals the shifting expectations that Canadians have as places start to reopen. When it comes to visiting a retailer, 82 per cent find that health and safety measures are the most important, ahead of customer service.

Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, four-in-five Canadians say they will pause on returning to retailers and 64 per cent say they will stop or temporarily stop visiting a location if it doesn't take COVID-19 protocols seriously.

Here in Kelowna, Castanet hit the streets to find out if peoples customer service expectations have shifted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Yeah I would say it has, just more forgiving of a store if they're slow," said one man. 

Another said, "I think you have to understand the risks they're taking and the risks you're taking and understand when people are there doing their job, things might take longer but you also have to understand that you're supporting local, you're doing the right things."

Other people told Castanet that their expectations had not changed drastically, but they've learned to be more patient when dealing with retailers or restaurants.

"I don't think my expectations have changed terribly much but I think that we all have to be a bit more mindful on the fact that other people might be experiencing a little stress, might be feeling agitated so we all have to be calm, be patient and kind of just give everyone the benefit of the doubt," said one woman.

What are your expectations as businesses start to reopen? Send your thoughts to [email protected]

