Customers of Kelowna hair salon tolerant of COVID surcharge

As businesses reopen their doors following temporary shutdowns due to the pandemic, some hair salons like Back Bar Beauty in Kelowna have had to add a COVID surcharge onto the bill.

Hairstylist Beth Scott says the surcharge covers the new costs associated with additional cleaning, as well as PPE and other COVID-related business necessities.

"We have now cleaners that need to come in every week and make sure everything is sanitized, so due to that I have decided to charge an extra $5 per client, which is probably a little less than what I should charge, but it’s hard. We haven’t been able to get orders in, things have been coming in late, we have to pay for masks, and hand sanitizer.

"We’re chair rentals, so we have to pay for everything ourselves pretty much. The owner of course helps where she can, but we’re all our own business, so we have to make up for that."

A recent poll from Insights West showed while most British Columbians are opposed to COVID-19 surcharges, in general they do expect higher prices as the economy opens up and businesses reopen doors.

But the surcharge Scott has added has been well-received by customers, she says, and most are very understanding of the reason behind the decision.

"I’ve been letting people know and I’m always really honest with my clients and I tell them exactly why. Nobody’s minded, most people have just understood. It is what it is, most places have had a price increase. I think it just depends on the amount. Five dollars is not a lot but maybe $20 would be a lot."

In addition to the cleaning services, staff are also wearing masks, following an appointments only system with customers and limiting numbers to two stylists working at a time in the store.

Customers are asked to wait outside if they are more than five minutes early to their appointment, to have a mask on before entering and wash hands with sanitizer provided at the front desk.

It's an uncomfortable feeling not being able to offer customers coffee, tea or snacks, says Scott, but is the current reality.

"We're just trying to make sure everything’s clean. There's no food, no drinks, we can’t give anyone anything which is weird. So we just try to give the best service, without giving anybody anything other than what they’re here for."