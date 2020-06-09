158636
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP identify woman who died at Maude Roxby Wetlands

Investigating wetlands death

While police have reiterated they don't believe criminality was involved in the death of a woman at the Maude Roxby Wetlands last week, they've taken the unusual step of identifying her to help their investigation.

In the early hours of June 2, a woman's body was found on the shore near the wetlands, located southwest of Kelowna General Hospital. Last week, Kelowna RCMP said “criminality is not thought to be a factor in this death,” and that due to privacy concerns, they would not be identifying the woman.

While it's unclear what has changed in the police investigation, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP identified the woman as 39-year-old Yolanda Mae Lemky in a press release Tuesday.

“Retracing Yolanda’s movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” said Cpl. Noseworthy.

“In particular, we are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Yolanda on June 1st  in the afternoon or evening. We are also looking to identify a Caucasian man with short salt and pepper hair who we believe was in her company that day.”

She said that while Lemky's death hasn't officially been classified, investigators still don't believe criminality was involved.

Police have not disclosed Lemky's cause of death, but the BC Coroners Service continues to investigate.

Cpl. Noseworthy has asked anyone with information about Lemky's death to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

