Okanagan streamflow advisories lifted, despite rain in forecast

Photo: Wiens Konrad Jeanine High lake levels on Okanagan Lake and strong winds battered docks Sunday night.

While rain falls across the Okanagan Tuesday, the flooding risk in local rivers and streams has lessened over the past few days.

On Monday, the River Forecast Centre ended its high streamflow advisory for the Central Okanagan and North Okanagan regions. These regions included Mission Creek and Mill Creek in the Kelowna area and tributaries around Vernon, Lumby and Winfield in the north.

“River levels have been improving over the past week due to cooler weather and diminished rainfall,” the River Forecast Centre noted. “Weather forecasts for the upcoming week are indicating on-going unsettled weather, however no heavy rainfall is expected. River conditions are expected to continue to improve through the week.”

The advisory was also removed in the Boundary region, and all evacuation alerts from Carmi on the West Kettle River to Christina Lake were also lifted.

High streamflow advisories remain in place on Nicola Lake, northeast of Merritt, and in the South Thompson River area, which includes the Shuswap River, Shuswap Lake and its tributaries.

A high streamflow advisory means river levels are expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. A flood watch and a flood warning are the next levels of severity.

Across the Okanagan, showers remain in the forecast throughout the week, but heavy rain is not expected at this time.

As for the current snowpack in the surrounding hills, the last data released from June 1 shows an average of 193 per cent of normal in the Okanagan.

“The relatively high numbers compared to normal are reflective of a delay of snowmelt at higher elevation automated snow weather stations; specifically, Grano Creek at 228% of normal and Mission Creek (2F05P) at 336% of normal,” the River Forecast Centre said in its June 1 report.

Meanwhile, Okanagan Lake's level is currently at 342.614 metres above sea level, above full pool, which is 342.48 metres. The rise in the lake level appears to have evened off over the past few days though.