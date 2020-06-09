United Way gifts charities masks, sanitizer and feminine products

Photo: United Way Group shot of volunteers at Day of Caring on May 13, 2020

The United Way Southern Interior BC team is hosting another Day of Caring for local charities in need of personal protective equipment on June 12.

Charities across the Okanagan will get packages of protective masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and, in some cases, feminine hygiene products.

Local charities are asked to pick up the items at participating local hotels:

9 am to 10:30 am – Penticton Lakeside Resort, Zinfandel Conference Room

12:30 pm to 2:30 pm – Kelowna Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre, Oak Ballroom

1 pm to 3 pm – Vernon Prestige Hotel – Aberdeen Room

"We would like to thank various donors who have contributed to this campaign including the North Okanagan Labour Council who donated the Feminine Hygiene Products as part of United Way’s Period Promise campaign," United Way wrote in a news release.

Since the global pandemic, United Way had connected with charities to assess emerging needs through their COVID-19 Response and Recovery plan, raising over $35,000 funding relief for 35 local charities.

Miriam Halpenny