Kelowna  

Kelowna's Mission Group one of Canada's top 100 businesses

On a Mission to be great

Mission Group has found itself on the list of Canada’s top 100 employers of small and medium-sized businesses for 2020.

Canada’s Top 100 Employers is an organization that curates a list of top businesses with fewer than 500 employees worldwide. Mission Group cracked the list for its industry-leading approach as an employer in B.C.’s housing market and for its exceptional workplace and HR policies.

“It is an honour to not only be considered but to have won this title and be featured among so many great employers and industry leaders across Canada,” Mission Group CEO Randy Shier said in a press release. “We are always striving to innovate our HR policies and be bold and sometimes unconventional with our initiatives and workplace approaches. That is how we will continue to not only grow but, as we expand, ensure our employees always feel valued.”

Canada’s Top 100 Employers pointed out Mission Group’s RRSP plan, year-end bonuses and volunteer initiatives as reasons for its inclusion on the list, along with the fact it pays for employees and subsidizes families to go on a warm destination vacation each year.

Mission Group, which was established in 2002, has 55 full-time employees.

