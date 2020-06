Photo: Kirk Penton

Friends and colleagues say the Okanagan lost a great family man, a big real estate proponent and an all-around good guy on Saturday when Epic Real Estate Solutions founder Mark West died while mountain biking near Penticton.

The Kelowna resident was 58 years old.

“It was horrible news to hear and learn of yesterday,” TCD Development Group partner Rob Chetner said Monday from Vancouver. “It was quite devastating.”

