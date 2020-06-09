158636
157420
Kelowna  

Resident pleads guilty to arson by negligence

Guilty plea for arson

- | Story: 302213

A woman charged with arson after causing more than $100,000 in damage to a West Kelowna home in March 2018 has pleaded guilty. 

Codie Dobson was arrested and originally charged with arson damaging a property after allegedly setting fire to a pile of men's clothes in the backyard of a house on Webber Road in Glenrosa. 

Witnesses reported a person lighting a fire in the backyard and fleeing the scene. When crews arrived, the pile of clothes was burning in the backyard and a portion of the house was on fire. 

Dobson was scheduled to face trial on the original arson charge in September 2019 but the trial was delayed. 

On Monday morning, dates reserved for a pretrial conference and a trial were cancelled by Justice Steven Wilson after Dobson pleaded guilty to the lesser arson by negligence. 

A pre-sentence report with a Gladue component has been ordered prior to sentencing. The matter is back in court on Aug. 4.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158952
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4174158
108-940 Glenwood Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$350,000
more details
158144


157117


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cello - Bonded With Viola
Cello - Bonded With Viola Kelowna SPCA >


153561


158253


Snoop Dogg to vote for the first time in 2020 U.S. election

Showbiz
Snoop Dogg will exercise his right to vote for the first time ever this year. The rapper revealed in an interview with The Real...
Fake brands
Galleries
Almost had us fooled!
Fake brands (2)
Galleries
Cara Delevingne to open up on her sexuality in new TV show
Showbiz
Cara Delevingne is reportedly set to share details of her...
Baby and Dad debate bath time
Must Watch
Getting your kids to take a bath… the struggle is real. See...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156304