Resident pleads guilty to arson by negligence

A woman charged with arson after causing more than $100,000 in damage to a West Kelowna home in March 2018 has pleaded guilty.

Codie Dobson was arrested and originally charged with arson damaging a property after allegedly setting fire to a pile of men's clothes in the backyard of a house on Webber Road in Glenrosa.

Witnesses reported a person lighting a fire in the backyard and fleeing the scene. When crews arrived, the pile of clothes was burning in the backyard and a portion of the house was on fire.

Dobson was scheduled to face trial on the original arson charge in September 2019 but the trial was delayed.

On Monday morning, dates reserved for a pretrial conference and a trial were cancelled by Justice Steven Wilson after Dobson pleaded guilty to the lesser arson by negligence.

A pre-sentence report with a Gladue component has been ordered prior to sentencing. The matter is back in court on Aug. 4.