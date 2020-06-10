159139
Kelowna  

UBCO receiving $1 million to support transformative education

Grant supports reconciliation

UBC Okanagan has received a $1 million government grant to bring the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action into classrooms.

The grant will bring researchers and partners together to achieve respectful ways for professors to gear their teaching ways toward reconciliation.

Called “Co-Curricular-Making: Honouring Indigenous Connections to Land, Culture and the Relational Self,” the project will be led by UBCO’s Margaret Macintyre Latta in partnership with the Okanagan Nation Alliance and others. 

“As partners committed to education’s importance within reconciliation, we will be working together to map out needed understandings and enactment, to enhance collective efforts towards truth, reconciliation and healing in classrooms to realize the transforming potential of education,” says Macintyre Latta. “We are so appreciative of the community support and investment in this project.”

The partnership will band local elders, knowledge keepers, educators and the community together. The five-year project will aim to bring teachers and students a deeper understanding of the Syilx culture.

“We’ll be building an understanding of how to help educators create safe spaces for challenging discussions across diversity and inequality. We’ll be in the schools with them as they support students to make meaning out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission content, see other points of view, and learn from our shared history in order to bring change that makes us all stronger together,” says Kelly Terbasket, program director and co-founder of IndigenEYEZ.

