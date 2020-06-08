National Blood Donor Week recognizes the selflessness of donors

This week is National Blood Donor Week, a time to say "thank you" to blood donors while recognizing and appreciating the selfless things they have done for our communities.

"It's interesting times and we've had the support of our donors all throughout COVID-19 and also throughout the year, so we're really thankful for that," says Kelowna's Canadian Blood Services territory manager Gayle Voyer.

During these unprecedented times, Canadian Blood Services also wants to remind people how important blood donations are now that the demand has started to increase as a result of elective surgeries resuming.

"We were able to control our inventory during the beginning of COVID when those (elective surgeries) were cancelled," says Voyer. "Now that they are ramping up again we are seeing a greater need and so we're ramping up collections."

Some donation locations will also be increasing hours to accommodate more people wanting to donate, while also adhering to social distancing protocols.

Those wanting to donate blood must find out if they are eligible to donate first, then they must pre-book an appointment. This can be done by downloading the GiveBlood app or visiting blood.ca.

"It's like anything when you try it the first time, it's a little nerve-wracking," says Voyer. "Just come down, drink lots of water before you come, have your ID and just make sure you've had something to eat an hour before and we're here to take care of and welcome you into the donation centre."