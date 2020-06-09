158636
Kelowna  

Multiple gyms leaving CrossFit franchise over BLM tweet

Local gyms quit on CrossFit

- | Story: 302208

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

Temenos Athletics and Kelowna CrossFit are joining CrossFit Okanagan in their decision to leave the CrossFit franchise over Twitter comments made by CEO Greg Glassman in recent days. 

Temenos Athletics has been part of the CrossFit community for more than a decade, but says the direction of the brand no longer aligns with its values. 

"Temenos Athletics will be, as of today, moving forward from our affiliation to crossfit," announced on Instagram on Monday.

"We do no support or condone these statements, and we will not have anyone speak for us here, especially regarding the current matters at hand.

"We take you as you are. And in this place, everyone is welcome. We ask everyone attached to Temenos to treat one another with respect and dignity. How could we then continue as an independant brand to support and be connected to one that does not do the same? The answer is that we simply cannot ... move forward with us, and always stand for what you believe in. Always." 

Kelowna CrossFit also took to Instagram to share the news of their decision to step away from CrossFit and undergo a full rebrand. 

"We do not support comments made [by] Greg Glassman and will be dropping our affiliation with CrossFit effective immediately. This will not affect our class schedule and you can expect the same quality of training! Please stick with us as we rebrand!"

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

CrossFit Okanagan has announced it will no longer be associated with the CrossFit brand, following controversial comments made on Twitter by CrossFit HQ chief executive Greg Glassman.

On June 6, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted "Racism is a public health issue."

Glassman responded to that tweet with "It's FLOYD-19," causing many affiliates and major partners like Reebok to cancel partnerships with CrossFit and sparking outrage on social media platforms.

He later apologized for the comments, telling Twitter followers he does stand by the community in the fight for justice and should not have used George Floyd's name in vain. 

"I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn't. I apologize for that."

CrossFit Okanagan announced its intention to break ties with the brand via email late Sunday night, after a four-year partnership with CrossFit. 

"Because of the statements made by Greg Glassman - CEO of CrossFit HQ – on the BLM, CrossFit Okanagan will no longer be associated with CrossFit. We do not stand by his comments or tolerate what has been said. We would never stand for that kind of behavior in our gym, and will not align ourselves with a brand that behaves with such disregard for people.

"While one person does not speak for every affiliate, he does represent CrossFit. So we want to be very clear that we do not support nor will we tolerate being represented that way. We are now moving forward with the necessary changes in our name and re-branding."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158144
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310




Real Estate
4175435
#212 1999 Hwy 97
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,900
more details
158529


158253


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Viola - Bonded With Cello
Viola - Bonded With Cello Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156223


Stopped by a river of ducks

Must Watch
That’s a lot of ducks.
Almost nailed it
Galleries
These fails were so close to being awesome… kind of..
Almost nailed it (2)
Galleries
Percy Jackson author hates movie adaptations
Showbiz
The author of the Percy Jackson book series is hoping his new...
Dogs vs. Roombas
Must Watch
If there is something 100% certain, it’s that dogs and...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259
159046