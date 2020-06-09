Multiple gyms leaving CrossFit franchise over BLM tweet

Photo: Facebook

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

Temenos Athletics and Kelowna CrossFit are joining CrossFit Okanagan in their decision to leave the CrossFit franchise over Twitter comments made by CEO Greg Glassman in recent days.

Temenos Athletics has been part of the CrossFit community for more than a decade, but says the direction of the brand no longer aligns with its values.

"Temenos Athletics will be, as of today, moving forward from our affiliation to crossfit," announced on Instagram on Monday.

"We do no support or condone these statements, and we will not have anyone speak for us here, especially regarding the current matters at hand.



"We take you as you are. And in this place, everyone is welcome. We ask everyone attached to Temenos to treat one another with respect and dignity. How could we then continue as an independant brand to support and be connected to one that does not do the same? The answer is that we simply cannot ... move forward with us, and always stand for what you believe in. Always."

Kelowna CrossFit also took to Instagram to share the news of their decision to step away from CrossFit and undergo a full rebrand.

"We do not support comments made [by] Greg Glassman and will be dropping our affiliation with CrossFit effective immediately. This will not affect our class schedule and you can expect the same quality of training! Please stick with us as we rebrand!"

ORIGINAL: 4:00 a.m.

CrossFit Okanagan has announced it will no longer be associated with the CrossFit brand, following controversial comments made on Twitter by CrossFit HQ chief executive Greg Glassman.

On June 6, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted "Racism is a public health issue."

Glassman responded to that tweet with "It's FLOYD-19," causing many affiliates and major partners like Reebok to cancel partnerships with CrossFit and sparking outrage on social media platforms.

He later apologized for the comments, telling Twitter followers he does stand by the community in the fight for justice and should not have used George Floyd's name in vain.

"I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn't. I apologize for that."

CrossFit Okanagan announced its intention to break ties with the brand via email late Sunday night, after a four-year partnership with CrossFit.

"Because of the statements made by Greg Glassman - CEO of CrossFit HQ – on the BLM, CrossFit Okanagan will no longer be associated with CrossFit. We do not stand by his comments or tolerate what has been said. We would never stand for that kind of behavior in our gym, and will not align ourselves with a brand that behaves with such disregard for people.

"While one person does not speak for every affiliate, he does represent CrossFit. So we want to be very clear that we do not support nor will we tolerate being represented that way. We are now moving forward with the necessary changes in our name and re-branding."