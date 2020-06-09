158636
CrossFit Okanagan leaves CrossFit franchise over BLM tweet

CrossFit Okanagan has announced it will no longer be associated with the CrossFit brand, following controversial comments made on Twitter by CrossFit HQ chief executive Greg Glassman.

On June 6, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation tweeted "Racism is a public health issue."

Glassman responded to that tweet with "It's FLOYD-19," causing many affiliates and major partners like Reebok to cancel partnerships with CrossFit and sparking outrage on social media platforms.

He later apologized for the comments, telling Twitter followers he does stand by the community in the fight for justice and should not have used George Floyd's name in vain. 

"I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday. My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake. Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn't. I apologize for that."

CrossFit Okanagan announced its intention to break ties with the brand via email late Sunday night, after a four-year partnership with CrossFit. 

"Because of the statements made by Greg Glassman - CEO of CrossFit HQ – on the BLM, CrossFit Okanagan will no longer be associated with CrossFit. We do not stand by his comments or tolerate what has been said. We would never stand for that kind of behavior in our gym, and will not align ourselves with a brand that behaves with such disregard for people.

"While one person does not speak for every affiliate, he does represent CrossFit. So we want to be very clear that we do not support nor will we tolerate being represented that way. We are now moving forward with the necessary changes in our name and re-branding."

