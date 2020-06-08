BC Liberal, CPC volunteer let go for Facebook comment

Photo: Facebook

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray says she also requested the resignation of Justin Neufeld from the Conservative party's local riding association where he sat on the executive board.

"Racism is real, it is painful, and it is wrong. Today I asked for and accepted the resignation of Mr. Neufeld from our executive board for his insensitive comments," Gray tweeted.

ORIGINAL 4 p.m.

A member of the Kelowna-Lake Country BC Liberal riding association executive has been removed from his volunteer role with the party after a comment on Castanet's Facebook page.

Justin Neufeld has run for civic office in the past and was a volunteer member with the BC Liberal's Kelowna Lake-Country riding association executive.

He was let go by Kelowna Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick after posting, "a BLM fist in the air is no different than a Nazi salute. Change my mind," in the comments section of a Castanet story posted Monday.

Letnick, also the BC Liberal Health Critic says, "the comment in question does not reflect the views of the riding association, the Party, and myself, and is at odds with our commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all forms."

Letnick tells Castanet, "one just needs to look at the diversity of my family makeup and my lineage to appreciate how much I disagree with his perspective. As soon as I was aware of his comments I informed the riding association president and then called Mr. Neufeld to inform him of my decision to end his volunteer position on our executive."

Justin Neufeld hails from Oyama. He ran for councillor in Lake Country in 2018. He would later double down on his comments on Facebook.

"I will not allow others to degenerate me because of my race any more than I would allow the same of others. I will repudiate the Nazi salute the same as I would repudiate a fist in the air. They are one and the same problem and this us (sic) the truth of it," Neufeld said.

The comment was first flagged by the CBC's Chris Walker on Twitter.