GoFundMe for injured cyclist after colliding with dump truck

Photo: GoFundMe

The cyclist who was seriously injured after she collided with a dump truck has been identified as Brooke Deschenes.



Ken Boyd, a friend of Deschenes started a GoFundMe page to help with costs that she may endure in the coming days.



"The funds would go to getting her assisted care for cooking and cleaning and maybe some dog walking," wrote Boyd on the GoFundMe post.



Boyd spoke with Castanet Monday morning.

"She's in pretty rough shape, all her bones on her right side have broken so everything, her kneecap, her femur and her pelvis was crushed."



He says she's strong, explaining he didn't understand how she was even speaking to him just 24 hours after the incident.



Deschenes has gone through one surgery and has a longer, reconstruction surgery scheduled for tomorrow.



Boyd says Deschenes has a long road ahead, but remains in positive spirits and is a total survivor.

Leia Morris, another friend and Boyd said that a call to the community to connect Deschenes and the people who helped in her time of need succeeded.



"There are so many people to thank, we tracked down the guy who pulled her out underneath the truck," added Boyd.



By Monday evening the page received just under half of their $5,000 goal.