RCMP seize drugs, guns and cash from Gordon Drive home

Photo: Colin Dacre

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they have seized a quantity of illicit drugs, including crystal meth, fentanyl, crack cocaine and heroin as well as cash from a bust on June 3 on Gordon Drive.

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit started an investigation into suspected drug trafficking in May that led to the execution of a search warrant at a property in the 1400-block of Gordon Drive in Kelowna.

"Two individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence and later released. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges," says Cpl. Stuart Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

