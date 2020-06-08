159139
Kelowna  

Myra Canyon Trestles trail remains closed due to pandemic

Myra Trestles trail still closed

Kelowna residents visiting the Myra Canyon Trestles trail on the weekend were surprised to find it was still closed to visitors, nearly a month after the Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park reopened.

"We learned the hard way this weekend when we drove all the way to Myra station and there was a sign only at the entrance to the trail," said a Castanet reader. "Many other families experience the same."

The scenic portion of the Kettle Valley Railway between Myra Station and Ruth Station is a very popular biking, running and walking trail for residents and tourists, particularly during the summer months, but doesn’t allow for much in the way of social distancing in a COVID-19 era.

In a statement on their website, the Myra Canyon Trestle Restoration Society said the closure was essential to protect visitors from transmission of the virus, as physical distancing along sections of the trail is not possible. 

"Effective May 14, 2020, BC Parks has reopened many parks for Day Use Only.  This includes the Myra-Bellevue Provincial Park.  However, it is only partially opened, and the very popular Myra Canyon Trestles and Railway trail between Myra Station and Ruth Station, and including the parking lots, is remaining closed indefinitely due to COVID19.  (Physical distancing along sections of the trail is not possible.)"

Many provincial parks were reopened by BC Parks for day use only on May 14, after temporary closures due to the pandemic. 

At the time, BC Parks said although the majority of provincial parks were opening, it would be keeping parks that attract large crowds closed.

“These high-use parks require substantial staff presence, high service levels, and in-person visitor management," BC Parks said online. "Given how busy some of our most popular parks can get, these environments do not easily allow for the physical distancing recommended by the public health officer."

For updates on when the Myra Canyon Trestles trail will reopen, you can check the BC Parks website.

