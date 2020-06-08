158636
Kelowna  

RCMP arrest suspect throwing rocks at cyclists near UBCO

Rock thrower facing charges

A 34-year-old Kelowna man is facing potential charges after being arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at bicyclists on Highway 97 near the UBCO overpass on Saturday.

RCMP responded to reports that a man was throwing rocks at bicyclists just before 11 a.m. on the bike trail near Highway 97 and UBCO.

RCMP tell Castanet when they arrived the suspect refused to cooperate with officers and attempted to flee on foot, "he was arrested after a short foot pursuit and was transported to Kelowna RCMP detachment," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The 34-year-old Kelowna man has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date. 

RCMP are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

